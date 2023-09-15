Brittany Mahomes namedrops two NFL stadiums that have been least hostile towards her family

There's no love lost between NFL fans and Brittany Mahomes. As Patrick Mahomes' popularity spiked, so did the attention on his family. Brittany, always present, has been the subject of countless trolls and hate over the years.

Of course, the hate hasn't stopped Brittany from supporting her husband.

In a recent QnA on Instagram, Brittany revealed the two stadiums that have been welcoming to her and the family. The fitness trainer seemed to have clear answers.

"Which away stadium is most accomodating or your favorite to go to?" the question read.

Brittany answers:

"Arizona & San Fran have been the top two that were so helpful and accomodating".

Having said that, there's no clear indication of what parameters Brittany used to rank these stadiums. She also confirmed that their family works with security, mostly having to deal with multiple fans and crowded areas.

In another story, Brittany Mahomes revealed that they have to make special arrangements everytime Patrick is with them.

She, however, can go to the grocery store without any special arrangements made.

"With Patick we have to make special arrangements anywhere we go".

With two Super Bowl wins, Patrick Mahomes' popularity in Kansas City remains unmatched.

Brittany Mahomes devasted over missing Beyonce's upcoming concert

In the same QnA, Brittany Mahomes revealed that they wouldn't be able to make it to the Beyonce concert. Apparently, the date being changed coincided with an away game.

Speaking to fans about her outfit, Brittany wrote:

"I'm so sad...the date changed and we have an away game on the day of the concert".

Throughout her time in KC, Brittany has attended various concerts, including Tylor Swift's Era Tour. The family could also end up watching Beyonce in another city or date.

Furthermore, Brittany's focus has been getting back to the field as the NFL season picks up. Usually posing in her various coordinated outfits, this year could also mark their son Bronze's gameday debut.

Born last November, Bronze Mahomes is yet to attend a game with his mother and sister Sterling Skye. Now two years old, Sterling has already been accompanying her mother to games for months.

In fact, the two siblings might even match outfits to support their father together.

Earlier this week, Brittany was called out for flaunting her engagement ring, with trolls accusing her of showing off her only achievement. The ring is reported to be worth between $350,000 and $800,000.