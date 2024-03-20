Caleb Williams Pro Day: Latest updates from Bears-bound QB's performance at USC

USC's Caleb Williams chose not to test at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, instead choosing to throw at the Trojans Pro Day on Wednesday, and we have finally seen what all the hype is about.

Williams has been the projected No. 1 pick for what feels like forever, and while many have seen his USC film, his Pro Day would either confirm what scouts have seen on tape or raise questions about the quarterback.

The Bears are looming as the destination for the quarterback, and no doubt there were Chicago scouts in attendance, and they would have loved what they saw from their incumbent quarterback.

Per Sporting News, Williams was slated to have 50 throws at his Pro Day, and while the workout got off to a late start, once it began, Caleb Williams was as advertised.

The 6-foot-1, 215 pounds signal-caller showed all the skills in his workout that should leave Bears fans excited at the prospect of him coming to the franchise.

Most of his throws were on target, and his footwork looked solid. There were some overthrows, and the receivers dropped a couple of passes, but Williams showed exactly why he is the consensus No. 1 overall pick.

Things looked rather effortless for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, with his arm talent an eyebrow-raiser as even new Bears receiver Keenan Allen was in attendance.

The potential soon-to-be-teammates also greeted each other on the field:

Overall, Williams did exactly what many suspected he would do at his Pro Day, and that was ball out.

Is Caleb Williams a lock to go to Chicago?

Williams at the NFL Combine

Ever since the Bears were locked into the No. 1 pick, the consensus has been that the Bears were the only landing spot for the USC star.

Some mock drafts had the Bears staying with Justin Fields (prior to his trade) and Chicago trading down, but there has been little doubt that the NFC North franchise wanted Williams as its new quarterback.

Also armed with the No. 9 overall pick, the Bears could add yet another key piece around Williams (if they select him) as Allen and D.J. Moore are his big offensive weapons, not to mention running back D'Andre Swit who is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In truth, Caleb Williams' Pro Day only made what most thought even clearer: he could be a game-changer for Chicago. For most No. 1 overall picks, they go to a bad situation and are tasked with being the savior of the franchise.

However, for the Washington native, the Bears have added good pieces in free agency and could improve on that in the draft, so the franchise is doing all it can to give him the best chance to succeed.

Caleb Williams has been as advertised at his Pro Day, with the Bears no doubt happy that they hold the No. 1 pick, which should end with the USC star being the new face of their franchise.