Chad Kelly suspension: Argonauts quarterback 'not participating' in team activities as focus shifts to training camp

Former Most Outstanding Player Chad Kelly is not participating in team activities with the Toronto Argonauts. He was suspended on May 7 for at least nine games for some off-field incidents. He will not be with his club as they work through the offseason.

According to 3 Down Nation, the team's statement didn't shed light on the situation either:

“Chad Kelly is currently not participating in team activities,” the team statement read. “The team’s focus is on training camp activities with the players available. Future updates will be provided as warranted.”

The team will have to make do with what they have and not focus on players they don't have. Even if one of them is Kelly, they're moving forward regardless.

Chad Kelly hit with lengthy suspension over alleged violence

The Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly was suspended on May 7 for at least nine games. The decision came after a CFL investigation found “unequivocal evidence” of him allegedly violating the league's gender-based violence policy.

The league's findings revealed Kelly made persistent advances on the Argonauts' former strength and conditioning coach. He also reportedly acted aggressively and yelled insensitive remarks toward her.

The investigation commenced after the alleged victim filed a harassment lawsuit against Kelly. As of now, none of the allegations have been presented in court.

Chad Kelly is suspended for at least nine games

Kelly was at the team's rookie minicamp recently, which prompted a lot of backlash. According to CFL rules, the team can decide whether or not a suspended player comes to any practice.

As a result of his suspension, Kelly will have to attend mandatory counseling sessions with a gender-based violence expert. He will also undergo assessments by an independent expert before being reinstated by the league. If he fails to do so, the discipline could be modified.

Kelly's agent said although they are looking into an appeal, the CFL's policy is strict and likely won't make any allowances for the former MOP.

