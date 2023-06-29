Colin Cowherd draws similarities between Travis Kelce, Kobe Bryant, and Derek Jeter after Chiefs TE’s remarks on being underpaid

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently had an interview with Vanity Fair in which he expressed that sometimes he feels underpaid for his brilliance on the field. However, Kelce later made it clear that despite that, he is still extremely happy as he is in a winning situation with the Chiefs.

Colin Cowherd recently talked about how Kelce has sacrificed more money in order to stay with the Chiefs. He also compared the tight end to the likes of Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant.

Cowherd mentioned that playing alongside Patrick Mahomes has helped Kelce to build his brand, and he is earning the reward through endorsements. Here's what Cowherd said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Travis Kelce’s agent cares about making money. What you can't buy is legacy and happiness and winning… There's a reason Travis Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live, he wouldn't have if Kirk Cousins was his quarterback and there's a reason he's playing on a televised golf match tonight on TV, he wouldn't if Dak was his quarterback…"

"Derek Jeter always understood the value of the Yankees. He would not have been able to buy the Marlins or a piece of them if he was a Pirate or Royal or a Mariner. Kobe Bryant to his credit threatened ones but he always understood the value of the Lakers brand... Jeter got it, Kobe got it and Travis Kelce gets it."

"Travis Kelce is now in the conversation of the greatest player in the history of the league at his position. I'm not sure agents really care about that. Kelce, thankfully, smartly, does $14.3 million for a tight end. That is a lot of lettuce."

Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant largely benefitted from playing for the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Lakers respectively, and while the Kansas City Chiefs are not the same brand as the Yankees or the Lakers, they still have tremendous brand value.

The opportunity to play with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback and Andy Reid as his head coach is too hard to pass for Kelce, which is why he has no issues while playing on a discount.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "Ask how Tyreek Hill feels about catching passes from 3 QBs. You can’t buy legacy and happiness in winning." @ColinCowherd on Travis Kelce accepting being underpaid "Ask how Tyreek Hill feels about catching passes from 3 QBs. You can’t buy legacy and happiness in winning."— @ColinCowherd on Travis Kelce accepting being underpaid https://t.co/CCSBe596Z0

Travis Kelce can win more Super Bowls before retiring

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs.

As stated earlier, Kelce loves winning, and he has the best chance of winning more Super Bowls while with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is already 33 years old, but that hasn't stopped him from being extremely effective on the field.

Last season, Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games in 2022. Having already won two Super Bowls so far, Kelce could end up with a couple more before he is done playing football.

Mahomes and Kelce are the best duo in football, and it is hard to visualize a scenario where they won't add another ring to their collection together in the coming years.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes