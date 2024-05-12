Ezekiel Elliott returned to the Dallas Cowboys at the end of last month in what has been the reigning NFC East champions' biggest offseason move. On Saturday, he reported for the offseason conditioning period to reacquaint himself with his old team.

Coach Mike McCarthy is already liking the three-time Pro Bowler's progress. During the rookie minicamp, he said:

“He won't hesitate to slap the a** of a 60-year-old man, and that is old school, and that is the reason we brought him back into the building.

“It’s as natural of a transition that you’ll ever see. He walked in and he had that unbelievable smile. It’s like he never left. Huge personality in the locker room. … But some things have changed for him as well, so he has some new learning, but it’s great to have him back.”

Ezekiel Elliott explains returns to Cowboys

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys released a then-regressing Ezekiel Elliott, who eventually joined the New England Patriots to complement Rhamondre Stevenson.

There, he had career-lows in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns; but he did had 51 receptions for 313 receiving yards and two touchdowns - a remarkable improvement from 2022.

Then the Draft arrived. Jerry Jones passed up on prospects like Jonathon Brooks, Trey Benson and Audric Estime amidst speculation that he was looking to reunite with the two-time rushing leader, which eventually happeed..

So why would Ezekiel Elliott want to return after being cut in the past? Speaking to ESPN's Todd Archer, he said that he had "unfinished business" - proving himself still a dominant running back and capturing that elusive Super Bowl ring:

"At the end of the day I'm a football player. I love this game. I think I still am a dominant guy. I've got to go out there and prove that. That's a motivation. I think we all know how I feel about competing and leaving it all out there for my teammates."

Meanwhile, his teammate Dak Prescott showed elation at reuniting with his fellow 2016 Draft alum:

"He's a real guy. He's honest, what you see is what you get. He can have fun, but when it's time to be serious and lock in, there's nobody better than him ... It's something every young guy should follow, the way that he goes about his business. It's going to be huge for this team."

The Cowboys begin their OTAs on May 21.

