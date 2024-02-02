Fans call out NFL to ‘get rid of’ Pro Bowl after skill challenges feat. star players fail to impress

The National Football League started the Pro Bowl in 1951 to highlight the best players from the current season. But while the best football players converge in one venue, it never lived up to the Super Bowl’s hype and fanfare.

Since it’s the equivalent of the National Basketball Association’s All-Star Weekend, the league has devised initiatives to boost fan interest. Aside from a Madden version during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have initiated the Pro Bowl Games.

Instead of the typical football game in full gear, the AFC and the NFC compete in a flag football match. In addition, they participate in other skills games to earn points for their conference. But while this event should be a celebration of the player’s greatness, some failed to deliver impressive results.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of those players is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who struggled to hit the one-point target during the Precision Passing challenge. He finished the contest with 17 points.

Expand Tweet

That performance had a football fan reacting:

“This is so stupid, please just get rid of the pro bowl”

Expand Tweet

Another NFL fanatic chimed in after sharing the AFC and NFC quarterback rosters:

“yeah I think it’s time to retire the pro bowl”

Expand Tweet

Below are other comments that won’t bode well for this annual event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aside from Hurts failing to hit close targets, Eagles center Jason Kelce persistently tried for a five-point attempt during the Snap Shots competition. He got one on his last try.

The Pro Bowl used to take place after the Super Bowl, and players flew to places like Hawaii to play the game. However, tenuous fan interest isn’t good for the league.

What happened on Day 1 of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games?

The NFC holds a 12-6 lead after the first day of competition. Baker Mayfield won the Precision Passing challenge after generating more points than Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud.

They earned another six points when Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger won the Closest to the Pin Challenge after landing the golf ball approximately two feet from the hole. The NFC got another three points after Minnesota Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola won the Snap Shots competition with nine points.

Both conferences earned three points each in dodgeball. Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Miles Killebrew won the High Stakes challenge after catching six balls from a JUGS Machine while simultaneously holding to the other five balls.

The AFC can still bounce back if they dominate the Day Two competitions. Aside from the Best Catch between Puka Nacua and David Njoku, there will be a two-on-two Madden head-to-head game and the Kick-Tac-Toe.

Other upcoming games are the Gridiron Gauntlet, Tug-of-War, Move the Chains, and Flag Football.