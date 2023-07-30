Jonathan Taylor is the most recent addition to the long list of running backs unhappy with their teams ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The theme of this offseason has been a growing trend of owners not wanting to offer their running backs long-term contracts with guaranteed money.

Apparently frustrated with controversial Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his stance on the current topic, Jonathan Taylor recently put in an official request to be traded to a new team.

This development is one of the most shocking storylines to come out of training camp, as Taylor has been one of the best young running backs in the entire NFL.

This complicated situation also severely impacts Taylor's value in Fanstay Football for the 2023 season in addition to the Colts' outlook.

In a strange twist, apparently many fantasy players are relieved by the turmoil in Indianapolis. Some of them expressed that it justified their decision to avoid him in fanatsy leagues this year after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Here's what some fans are saying on Reddit:

Jonathan Taylor was selected as one of the top overall picks in Fantasy Football drafts for the 2022 season after his massive 2021 campaign. However, he turned in a disappointing year, ranking 33rd overall in PPR fomats, and likely ruined many fantasy players' seasons.

While some of this was due to injury, he ranked just 14th in fantasy points per game, well below his ADP projections.

Apparently many fantasy managers have not yet forgiven Taylor for letting them down last year. Some claimed they were planning to avoid him in draft season or have already moved on in Dynasty leagues, his recent trade request seems to make many of them feel justified.

Which Colts RB is the best handcuff for Jonathan Taylor in Fantasy Football?

When Jonathan Taylor went down with injuury, it was Deon Jackson who was named his direct replacement for the Indianapolis Colts.

While Jackson could get another shot at the job, it's Zack Moss that seems to be the best bet for a handcuff situation in Fantasy Football. For Dynasty formats, rookie Evan Hull makes sense as a late-round flier.

Moss finished the 2022 NFL season with an impressive three-game stretch for the Colts. He averaged well over five yards per carry over his final three games, totaling 346 yards in the final four weeks of the season.

If Taylor doesn't play for any reason this year, Moss is the most logical replacement on their roster.