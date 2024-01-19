IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson takes trip down memory lane on mother Randi's birthday

Patrick Mahomes is preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. However, there is a very special occasion the Mahomes family is celebrating before then, his mother Randi's birthday.

The quarterback's younger brother, Jackson, posted a birthday tribute to their mother on his Instagram stories, late on Thursday night. He included photos of him and his mother throughout the years.

Photos posted by Jackson Mahomes for his mother's birthday.

Jackson Mahomes' photos show him and his mom on the sidelines of a Chiefs game as well as a holiday pajama photo. He called the mother of three, his best friend and said she was the best in the world.

Jackson Mahomes celebrates his mother's birthday.

The series of photos was a touching tribute from Jackson Mahomes to his mother. Randi re-shared the photos and added that her younger son made 'her smile' on her birthday with the post.

Does Patrick Mahomes have another brother besides Jackson?

Patrick Mahomes' family is often shown during his Kansas City Chiefs games. His younger brother Jackson is a well-known social media figure and his younger sister Mia is a budding volleyball star.

However, last week, ahead of the Chiefs Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins, it was revealed that he also has another younger brother. His father Pat Mahomes Sr. did an interview with FOX 4 Kansas City and mentioned his son Graham. He is Patrick and Jackson's half-brother from their father's side.

When asked to talk more about him, the elder Mahomes said that Graham Walker plays college football at Brown University.

He also said that he entered the transfer portal and is looking to fully concentrate his attention on football moving forward. Walker apparently now has his eyes set on a possible NFL career like his older brother Patrick Mahomes.

Walker is a wide receiver and Mahomes Sr. even said that his sons may work out this upcoming NFL offseason. He also said that his youngest son is a bit more reserved that his older children and tries to stay out of the spotlight. However, his potential NFL career could change all of that.