Is Jason Kelce retiring after 13 NFL seasons? The answer is yes, according to Adam Schefter. ESPN's NFL insider tweeted that the All-Pro center informed his teammates that his playing career is over after the Philadelphia Eagles' Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But despite earlier reports, Kelce said that he hasn't made a final decision about retirement. The one-time Super Bowl champion shared his thoughts with his brother, Travis Kelce, in a recent episode of New Heights.

Jason Kelce gets the final say about his retirement

The six-time First Team All-Pro offensive lineman shared with his brother, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs:

“You know, Nick (Sirianni) kinda gave me an opportunity to talk. I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose. Despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media. I just don’t think you are in a position, after a game like that, to really make that decision. I just don’t.”

“There’s too much emotion in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. It’s just something that, I think, when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and has led to the career I’ve had.”

For full context, here's what Schefter tweeted.

However, Kelce didn't validate that information, leading a football fan to comment:

“Feel bad ESPN announced his retirement before he could even say anything. Such a trash company.”

Another NFL follower shared:

“Pretty sure he is retiring but man… Schefty low key a bozo”

Here are other comments regarding Jason Kelce wanting to announce his retirement on his terms, despite earlier reports from external sources like Schefter.

While Jason Kelce did not confirm if the 2023 season will be his last as a player, he was emotional at the end of the clip.

The drama revolving around the team could influence Jason Kelce's decision

As the football world awaits his official statement, Jason Kelce spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes. The seven-time Pro Bowler cited the difficulty of preparing for every game, especially the mental aspect, as the reason that could make retirement an easier choice.

Being the only adult in the room and being a "nursemaid to two young, insecure quarterbacks in nine years" takes a toll on him. The Philadelphia Eagles' late-season meltdown and Sirianni's antics come into play with his decision.

Despite these issues, the older Kelce shared with his brother that he told his teammates that he believes in them and that they cherish their moments as NFL players.