Jerry Jones weighs in on Dak Prescott’s Cowboys' chances of winning Super Bowl

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day. The team is now 8-3 and has solidified its spot as a Super Bowl contender this season.

After the win over the Commanders, Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones was asked about his team's chances of winning the Super Bowl. Jones is fairly optimistic about his team's chances given how well they have played in the last few weeks.

As per PFT, here's what the Dallas Cowboys owner said:

“Yes, it can. There’s four or five others at least that can win it, too, that are sitting there that some of them we’ve got to play and some of them we’ll go by to get one. But this team is certainly capable of winning the whole thing.”

“I think we have prepared to play the toughest part of the year. We’re preparing and have prepared to go into the playoffs and that was always going to be the tough part. So, it will be tough."

Although the Cowboys are playing great football, their losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have made people doubt their ability to win big games.

In their next three games, the America's team will face the Seattle Seahawks, Eagles, and Buffalo Bills. It will be interesting to see how they perform against these quality opponents. This tough run of fixtures will dictate how people view them heading into the playoffs.

Dak Prescott has emerged as an MVP candidate

Dak Prescott: Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

After a tricky season last year, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been sensational this season. Against the Commanders he completed 22/32 throws for 331 yards and four touchdowns. He also treated fans to a special turkey touchdown celebration to cap off a great night.

Prescott is slowly climbing the MVP ladder and could become a top-three candidate if he is able to lead his team to wins against good teams. So far this season, he has thrown for 2,935 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a passer rating of 107.4.

The next couple of games will be a great litmus test for everyone to if the Cowboys are for real. If they are able to get positive results then they can definitely win the Super Bowl.

