John F. Kirby answers question about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship at White House

Travis Kelce's connection with Taylor Swift has taken over the NFL in the last few weeks. It has even become a topic of conversation at White House press briefings.

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, John F. Kirby joked with reporters about Kelce and Swift during a recent briefing. He acknowledged knowing who Swift was and that she was "dating a football player."

When asked by White House reporters if he had any inside scoop about Kelce and Swift and whether President Biden had any take on the story, Kirby joked that it wasn't a topic of concern to the National Security Council in the United States.

“I know who Taylor Swift is," Kirby said. "Apparently, she’s dating a football player.”

Reporters: “Do you have any inside scoop on that? It’s like the biggest story. Anything you can tell us on the front? Well, you know all the gossip. Did President Biden think it’s real?

John Kirby: "The relationship? In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports."

Mayor of Minneapolis chimes in on Travis Kelce-Taylor connection

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's connection has also made its way to the campaign trail, with the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey chiming in with his take on the matter.

With the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Minneapolis this week to face the Minnesota Vikings, Frey told TMZ said that he is hopeful Taylor Swift will be at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis [sometimes known as Swiftieapolis] this weekend, we'll be Ready For It," Frey said referencing Swift's 2017 song. "It's possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits."