“I feel like I understand you, Patrick Mahomes”: Julia Roberts in complete awe of reigning NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes and his expressive personality were highlighted in the first season of the Netflix series "Quarterback." One of his fans is Oscar-winner Julia Roberts.

She appeared on SiriusXM and explained how she connected with Mahomes while watching the documentary series.

“I’m watching a lot of documentary things," said the American actress. "I mean, I love documentaries, but I watched this documentary series, Quarterback. It has changed my life, I think, because I’m a big football fan. But this has given me an insight. I have so much respect right now for Patrick Mahomes, I don’t know what to do with it."

“There’s really not a place for me to put it on a daily basis. I love college football, but watching this documentary, have you seen this thing? You’ve gotta see it because the amount of constant effort… cause you also think the quarterback shows up and throws the ball around, I mean that’s what I thought, that’s wrong."

"I also felt a sort of kinship because I feel like my homework, when I’m working, it never ends. There’s always some other element, some other thing to learn, to figure out, to get ready for. I feel like I understand you, Patrick Mahomes...My professional team is the 49ers but the Chiefs are right behind the 49ers.”

The San Francisco 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in 2019. San Francisco lost to Kansas City 31-20, and Mahomes was awarded Super Bowl MVP.

Roberts would want a rematch this season, as the 49ers (9-3) have won four straight games. On the other hand, the Chiefs (8-4) have lost three of their last five games.

Who appeared in Season 1 of "Quarterback" with Patrick Mahomes, and who will be in Season 2?

The Chiefs star was joined by fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota in season one of the Netflix series.

Another QB, Peyton Manning, is an executive producer of the series.

Multiple reports said Manning was having difficulty finding other QBs for Season 2. However, Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford has reportedly agreed to do Season 2 of "Quarterback" after declining to appear in Season 1.

QBs Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields declined to appear on Season 2 of the series.