The relationship between pop star Taylor Swift and NFL All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is all over the news and continues to dominate the headlines. It's been discussed by everyone, including talk show host Kelly Clarkson.

The Emmy Award-winner addressed the attention both are getting when interviewing SNL star Bowen Yang on her show recently. She made comments that some took the wrong way in that conversation with Yang.

Clarkson took to her Instagram to address it while shouting out her favorite team, the Cowboys:

“I did not bash anyone’s romance," she said. "I am pro-romance. Yay, romance. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request."

She commented that the coverage Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting is reminiscent of the housewives. It wasn't taken to be a slight at the pair as she was seen once again in Week 7 at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Swift witnessed Kelce get 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown in the 31-17 Chiefs win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the second-most yards in a game by the two-time Super Bowl winner in his career.

How many times have the Chiefs won when Taylor Swift is at the game?

The pop star's appearance at the Chargers-Chiefs game is her fourth appearance at a Kansas City game in 2023. She showed up last month in Week 3 when the team hosted the Chicago Bears.

The "Lavender Haze" singer showed up at MetLife Stadium the following week when the Chiefs faced the New York Jets. Last week she was again spotted in the stands at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6 as Kansas City faced the Denver Broncos.

In all, the Chiefs have a record of 4-0 when she's in the stands. Kelce has 34 receptions, 427 yards, and two touchdowns combined in those games.

When Swift shows up, Kelce breaks away and looks like he's 22 years old out there. We'll see how many more games she'll be at this season.