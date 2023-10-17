Michael Irvin pinpoints Dallas Cowboys' lucky charm as Dak Prescott and co edge out Justin Herbert's Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys won on Monday night at SoFi Stadium over the Los Angeles Chargers. The game was attended by some familiar faces, which included former wide receiver Michael Irvin. After the win, Irvin posted a video of himself celebrating the victory at the stadium.

Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson was alongside Michael Irvin in the video. In the caption, Irvin paid tribute to the former Cowboys coach who helped build the team's winning streak in the 1990s and said Dallas never loses when Johnson is in attendance.

"Last night paying tribute to the @dallascowboys HEAD COACH of the SUPER times in the 90’s! We NEVER lose when ⁦@JimmyJohnson in the building!! My #Coach."

Since retiring as an NFL coach, Johnson has worked as a member of the FOX Sunday Kickoff pregame show. He lives in Key Largo, Florida. So, it's not often that he can attend a Cowboys game. The Dallas Cowboys may want to take note of their lucky charm.

Especially if a playoff run is in their future, arranging for Johnson to be at the game may be necessary.

What was Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones' beef with Jimmy Johnson?

Jimmy Johnson led the Dallas Cowboys to two consecutive Super Bowl wins in 1992 and '93. During his tenure from 1989 through 1993, the Cowboys were the team to beat. However, the former head coach abruptly left his job after the Super Bowl victory.

According to reports, Johnson had approached Jerry Jones about gaining additional responsibility with the team. He wanted general manager responsibilities along with the head coach role. Jones disagreed with that notion. After the Cowboys won Super Bowl XXVIII, the team owner told reporters that any head coach could have led the team to the win. That made Johnson angry, and he walked away from his job.

Johnson and Jones didn't speak for over two decades after that abrupt departure. In 2017, the two apparently resolved their grievances as Johnson was invited to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Super Bowl win over the Buffalo Bills.