Mike Evans isn’t coming to save Patrick Mahomes’ lifeless wide receiver room: ESPN's Dan Graziano

Just a few years ago, Patrick Mahomes had arguably the best wide receiver and tight end in the game. Last night, he had neither and it showed as a routine throw over the middle turned into a pick-six against the Detroit Lions.

Kansas City Chiefs fans are hoping that the team will pivot quickly to nab a star at wide receiver via trade.

However, speaking on "Get Up," NFL analyst Dan Graziano doubted the chances of such a move. Here's how he put it:

"It was a tough off season to find wide receiver help. And while there may be some veteran guys that pop up on the trade market over the next couple of months like a Mike Evans in Tampa Bay or [someone else], it's unlikely the Chiefs make a move like that."

He continued, naming the failure of getting DeAndre Hopkins as an example:

"They talked about trading for DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason before Arizona cut him but they couldn't get it done. They are sort of capped out with their high end guys."

Patrick Mahomes slips into common post-Lombardi dilemma after winning Super Bowl LVI

Patrick Mahomes at Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been on top of the world for the last half-decade, but eventually, the bill comes due. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce both shared the roster with the quarterback, opening the secondary deep and short for him.

However, 2023 is Tyreek Hill's second year removed from the team and Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger.

The fantasy football tight end phenom will be turning 34 years old this season. If he were to return and somehow earn 1,000 yards, he would be the first 34-year-old tight end to do so since 1965. According to Statmuse, Eagles tight end Pete Retzlaff accomplished the feat during the infancy of the Super Bowl era.

Granted, there are many more games in the schedule in 2023 than there were in 1965, but it all depends on how fast Kelce can get healthy and if he can stay healthy.

In 1965, there were just 14 games played per year. Meaning, if the Chiefs' tight end can heal up by Week 4, he'll have just as long as Retzlaff to make up the difference.

At this point, the chips are down for the tight end and perhaps, Patrick Mahomes' offense as a whole. Will the Kansas City Chiefs overcome their 0-1 start?