Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is in the headlines, but this time not for a good reason. With the offseason in full swing, a report has surfaced of an alleged altercation between Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

The alleged incident took place on January 30, with Vaccaro claiming that Hill put an un-lit cigar into her face, while Hill claims he only flicked it at her, per nbcsports.com.

With this being the latest in Hill's off-field incidents, it remains to be seen if the NFL will take action against the star receiver. When the news broke, one fan posted on X asking why Hill was even still in the league.

"Why is this guy still in the league? he's a vile human being."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the alleged incident between Hill and his wife, Keeta.

So what happens next remains to be seen as the NFL will no doubt launch its own investigation into the matter, and as we have seen with Ezekiel Elliott, Hill doesn't have to be found guilty of anything for the league to suspend him.

Tyreek Hill's move to Miami has seen him go to another level

Tyreek Hill was already considered one of the most dangerous players in the NFL before his move to Miami from Kansas City, and since his move, somehow, Hill has gone up another level.

In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill has a combined 3,509 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns as he grabbed back-to-back All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors while being in the top 10 in MVP voting as well.

Hill's move to Miami was thought to be the missing piece in the Dolphins' offense, and while his stats show that he has been a centerpiece of Mike McDaniel's offense, the Dolphins can't seem to get over the playoff hump.

In 2022, Miami finished with a 9-8 record and was beaten by the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard round and last season, with an 11-6 record, they again finished second in the division and were dumped out of the playoffs by the Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill has been a superb signing for the Dolphins, but with his off-field incidents, he always seems to find himself in the headlines.