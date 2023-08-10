NFL Rumors: Former NFL GM sets timeline on Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott signing with new teams

Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are two of the top running backs available as the start of 2023 season is less than a month away. The question remains not if but when Cook and Elliott will find new homes.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi touched on the topic in a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," along with a timeline for each running back:

“I think Dalvin and Zeke are going to sign with two weeks to go. I think both know where they're going to go. I think both don't want to play yet until the camp gets over.

"You know, the one thing is if he wherever he signs the Minnesota offense, I'm pretty sure that terminology would carry over to the Jets certainly would carry over to Miami because it's similar with what Kevin O'Connell ran in Minnesota, so I don't think you'll have a hard time."

Lombardi concluded:

"Same thing with Zeke, I think Zeke will be able to figure it out pretty quickly. You know, if he signs with New England, I think these guys would rather preserve their body than get into camp.”

Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June after six seasons. Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He had surgery on his shoulder in February but the four-time Pro Bowler seems to have recovered.

Ezekiel Elliott spent all seven seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before being released in March. The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year had 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Which teams could land Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott ahead of 2023 season?

As Lombardi mentioned, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are vying for the services of Dalvin Cook.

The Dolphins were the early favorites but the Jets entered the picture as star Breece Hall returns from a knee injury suffered in Week 7 of last season.

For Elliott, another AFC East, the New England Patriots, have emerged as a possible destination.

He visited the Patriots last month but left the buliding without a contract. We'll see if either star running back gets a new deal as the preseason is underway.