Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions in their season opener. This was a huge loss given that the Chiefs were coming off a Super Bowl winning campaign.

Prior to the season, Nick Wright predicted that the Chiefs would go undefeated throughout the season and win the Super Bowl. Since the team lost their first game only, the FOX Sports analyst was heavily trolled on social media.

However, despite that, he is still not worried about his favorite team. Here's what Nick Wright said on First Things First:

"I might have on my resume, the single worst prediction in sports television history. I guaranteed a team would go 20-0, and they didn't manage 1-0, and I have to wear that literally for the rest of my life"

Wright pointed out how the Kansas City Chiefs' defense despite missing Chris Jones was terrific, and it would help them a lot this season. He added:

"This absolutely not only can be, but will be a top 10 defense. Greg's beloved Detroit Lions scored one touchdown all night on a drive that didn't involve a fake punt and two touchdowns all night on offense. This defense, that had all the young players… could be, not could be but will be the best of the Mahomes era."

Wright also said that now the Chiefs are once again being undermined by the media, and it will help them to stay motivated to prove them wrong like last year. He said:

"They need doubters, they need haters, they need a chip on their shoulder. And so while yes, it is unfortunate for me in my professional career, that I have the worst prediction ever on my resume for the Chiefs, the fact that now they once again are going to be able to play the ‘people don't believe in us’ card."

"They're going to once again be able to play the people are ready to move on from us card, that plus the fact that defense you all must admit played better than you thought it would, allowing 14 points against a high-flying offense."

The Chiefs' defense certainly played well and did enough to play the game, but unfortunately, the offense missed Travis Kelce. If the star tight end would have played against the Lions, the outcome would have been very different.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs will face Jaguars in Week 2

Patrick Mahomes: Lions Chiefs Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. The Jaguars are projected to have a big season this year, and the game will be difficult for the Super Bowl champions.

However, the loss to the Lions has ignited a fire among the Chiefs players. It won't be a surprise if Patrick Mahomes and all the wide receivers of the team have a big game against the Jaguars to show that the Week 1 performance against the Detroit Lions was an anomaly.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.