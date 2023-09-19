Patrick Mahomes' sister Mia leads comeback win in volleyball game, leaves mother Randi impressed

Patrick Mahomes is known for being one of the most talented athletes, and his sports prowess can be seen in his other siblings.

The star quarterback's mother recently posted an update on her daughter, Mia Randall. Randi Mahomes attended Mia's volleyball game, where her team won with an impressive comeback. She uploaded a picture to her Instagram story. It read:

"What a comeback! Great win!"

Image Credit: Randi Mahomes' Instagram Story

Randi Mahomes is usually seen with her children, Mia and Jackson. The mother of three often visits her daughter's game during the "volleyball season."

Patrick's mother is currently dealing with her younger son's tense legal battle. Jackson was accused of sexually assaulting a hotel owner in February, which led to a sexual battery charge against him. In a recent development in the case, the preliminary hearing was postponed until October 24 because the judge contracted COVID-19.

How many siblings does Patrick Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes' most famous sibling is Jackson Mahomes, but the two-time Super Bowl winner has two other siblings who have not shot into the limelight yet.

Apart from Jackson, the Chiefs quarterback has two half-sisters. One of them is Mia Randall, as mentioned before. Mia was born on July 12, 2011. She is a sports fan and an athlete. Except for playing volleyball, she is involved in tennis, football, and basketball. Her mother shares numerous updates about her daughter on her social media account. Mia was also awarded an Awesome Athlete certificate. Mahomes' sister is often seen with her family at Kansas City Chiefs games.

The other half-sister is Zoe Mahomes, who is Patrick's youngest sibling. She was born in 2015 to Patrick Mahomes Sr. and his former partner. Not much is known about Zoe, but she has an Instagram account where she shares details of her life and accomplishments as a soccer player.