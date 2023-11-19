Patrick and Brittany Mahomes host early Thanksgiving dinner for Chiefs family

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrated Thanksgiving a few days early by hosting their Kansas City Chiefs family at their home. Brittany posted photos on Instagram of their home decorated for Thanksgiving dinner as well as their friends all in attendance.

The "Friendsgiving" took place on Saturday night and Brittany Mahomes didn't skimp on any of the details. A long table decorated with fall-colored floral arrangements adorned the table.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes hosted a "Friendsgiving" for other Chiefs players and their families.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany re-shared one of their friend's photos of each place setting. Everyone in attendance received a setting with their name on it and a sentimental note. The note was from the Mahomes and said how thankful they were for the friends in their lives. They thanked everyone for sticking by them through the years and throughout their journey.

Expand Tweet

One couldn't help but notice the NFL memorabilia throughout the Mahomes' home. Two Lombardi Trophies, NFL MVP Awards, Kansas City Chiefs jerseys and more were also on display throughout the house.

For those fans wondering, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was in attendance at the "Friendsgiving." Taylor Swift wasn't in attendance as she is currently touring in South America.

Brittany Mahomes takes her daughter for a pedicure

Brittany Mahomes has a busy week ahead. She hosted a "Friendsgiving" at her home and now she is preparing for Patrick Mahomes' upcoming game on Monday night. The Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. Then of course it's also Thanksgiving week and the kickoff to the holiday season.

Brittany and Sterling Mahomes enjoyed a day getting pedicures together.

Before the busy week though, Brittany took a moment to take her and Patrick Mahomes' two-year-old daughter for a pedicure. The two enjoyed a special mother-daughter moment and she posted pictures on social media of her daughter choosing which nail polish she wanted.

Sterling even enjoyed a croissant as she and her mom enjoyed their day of pampering.