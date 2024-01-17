Patrick Mahomes spends 'best' quality time with wife Brittany and children ahead of Chiefs-Bills playoff clash

As Patrick Mahomes has risen to fame as one of the NFL's best QBs, his family continues to stay in the limelight. This mostly includes his wife Brittany, who has her own separate fan following on social media.

Brittany, with around 1.7 million followers on Instagram, is quick to update fans with little moments from their lives.

In a recent story, Patrick Mahomes, along with their two children Bronze and Sterling, was cuddled up on the couch. Mahomes was reading a children's book for his kids, both listening intently.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

"The best 🥺," Brittany wrote on IG.

Patrick was also wearing a red pajama set, the kids in similar onesies.

Brittany Mahomes has been in the spotlight for the 2023 NFL season, also trending due to her new friendship with Taylor Swift.

Following the Dolphins-Chiefs Wild Card clash, Brittany even shared a few snaps she clicked with the pop singer.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

Patrick Mahomes, of course, led his team to victory in the coldest yet game at Arrowhead Stadium. The QB had a record night with 262 yards and a touchdown.

Playing in extreme cold weather, players are now focused at the team's upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, the game was also a difficult watch for friends, family, and for fans who arrived at the venue.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany struggled to watch Bills-Dolphins due to cold weather

Seated in the VIP box with Taylor Swift, Brittany showed how badly the view was clocked. People were cleaning the windows as they could, making sure the spectators had some visibility.

Windows fog up at the Chiefs-Dolphins game (Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG account)

Of course, fans were focused on Swift and Brittany's friendship.

The world has been focused on Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, also paying attention to their friends and well-wishers.

Swift has been spending more time with Chiefs Kingdom, including Patrick Mahomes and his wife. In fact, in a conversation with CBS Mornings, Patrick even spoke about Swift's growing friendship with his wife:

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman."

With the NFL season drawing to a close soon, one can surely look forward to more interactions between the Mahomes family, Travis Kelce, and Swift.