Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany teases exciting new project with BTS photos on IG

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have had an interesting and busy offseason. From events to preparing for the 2023 season, Mahomes has been busy almost every week. According to Brittany's most recent Instagram post, the couple might have a new project or interview lined up.

With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Brittany has often shared behind-the-scene images and clips from a project before it was officially revealed.

This week, Brittany took to sharing another photo from an upcoming video.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes shooting for a new project. (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

Judging by their outfits and seat placement, it could be anything from a new advertisement to a couple's interview starring the two. After six seasons in the NFL and two Super Bowl wins, Mahomes and his family have garnered fans, trolls and millions of followers.

In another post, Brittany shared an adorable photo with their eldest daughter Sterling Skye. Often accompanying her parents on trips and shoots, Sterling didn't seem to want to let go of her mother's hand while the fitness trainer got ready.

Brittany getting ready with Sterling Skye (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

Though Brittany didn't clarify, she could be getting ready for her shoot with the Kansas City Chiefs QB.

"Wanted to hold my hand while I got ready," Brittany wrote on IG.

Their son Bronze is yet to make a debut with his father on camera.

The Met Gala, Miami GP and some down time: Here's how Patrick Mahomes' offseason is shaping up to be

Just this month, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany have attended the 149th Kentucky Derby, the Miami Grand Prix, and their debut Met Gala.

The couple shared stunning snaps from their Met Gala outing, a first for the NFL couple. Often featuring a few atheltes, Patrick Mahomes was one of the few NFL players invited to the Met.

In fact, Brittany and Patrick ended up traveling to various cities in the span of a few days.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG account (@brittanylynne)

Of course, not all users were happy with Brittany and Patrick's appearence at a few of these events. With Hugo Boss styling Mahomes' look, a few users thought the couple looked 'stupid' on their debut red carpet.

According to a few users, Mahomes' suit did not fit him, making it a poor choice for the carpet. Others observed that, while it may not be the best look, one certainly has to try different things at the Met.

