Patriots star responds after Taylor Swift’s NSFW reaction to Travis Kelce’s viral flop

Taylor Swift is nothing but supportive of Travis Kelce, as evidenced by her reaction to a key play during his latest game. The superstar tight end tried to catch a pass and couldn't. During the play, he fell down and seemed to indicate that he was interfered with. The refs didn't agree, and the play was over.

Swift, watching from her usual perch in the suite with friends and family, was caught on video letting out a profane reaction to the play. It's hard to tell whether or not she was calling for a penalty flag or expressing frustration for the failed play, but many believe the former to be the case.

Myles Bryant, the New England Patriots defensive back who was involved in the play, thinks it might have been, but he also doesn't care. He said via PEOPLE magazine:

“It’s a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it’s cool. It’s cool she’s into it.”

He also said he wasn't surprised by Swift's reaction, saying he understood the enthusiasm with which she was watching the game unfold. Swift has been at numerous games this year, and she's often seeing cheering as hard as anyone else in the stands.

Taylor Swift addressed media coverage

It's no secret that Taylor Swift gets more coverage than any other celebrity that goes to an NFL game. Many might not be seen but once or twice, but NFL broadcasts have picked up her reactions to Travis Kelce's plays and games a ton.

Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce

Social media posts from official accounts also highlight her, so much so that some fans grew tired of it. Swift, in her TIME Person of the Year interview, adressed the hoopla:

"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

She's blissfully unaware of how much she's seen on the television broadcast, and she's only there to support her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs.