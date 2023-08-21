“She’s tough, man” - Bill Belichick left in awe of Taylor Swift after pop star’s rain-soaked performance at Gillette Stadium concert

Bill Belichick observes excellence and never holds himself back from complimenting talented individuals. Hence, he expressed his respect for Taylor Swift, who performed for three and a half hours at Gillette Stadium back in May.

The head coach of the New England Patriots is not only enthusiastic about football but also admires Swift's resilience and commitment to entertaining her fans. When he appeared on a radio interview with WEEI’s 'The Greg Hill Show', Belichick expressed his appreciation for the 'August' singer.

He said:

“I saw a little bit of Taylor. That was pretty impressive. She’s tough, man. She just stood out there and played right through it.”

It was Bill Belichick's first appearance on 'The Greg Hill Show' since last season. That is why he was commending and discussing Taylor's hit Era's Tour.

Is Bill Belichick a Swiftie?

Taylor Swift's biggest die-hard supporters are called 'Swifties.' However, unlike Aaron Rodgers, who is one of Taylor's biggest fans, Belichick did not know that bit of information. Hence, he did not know what being a Swiftie is or what qualifies a person as a Swiftie.

“What does that mean, like you have a sweatshirt or something?” Belichick asked.

Although the 71-year-old NFL coach may not have openly acknowledged possessing a sweatshirt, Belichick did concede that he has a preferred song.

“Well look, I’m definitely on the ‘you gotta calm down,” Belichick said, referencing Swift’s You Need to Calm Down. “That’s pretty good. You gotta calm down. There’s a lot of times when that’s very appropriate. Just gotta calm down.”

Bill Belichick desperately hopes his team members will be as dedicated as Taylor Swift, as the 2023 season did not go as he expected it to. The New England Patriots had a challenging season in the 2023 NFL season.

They finished with a record of 8-9 and missed the playoffs. It was a consecutive season of missing the playoffs for the Patriots, which had not happened since before Tom Brady became their starting quarterback in 2001.

The team experienced offensive struggles, with rookie quarterback Mac Jones facing some difficulties and expressing frustration with the coaching staff. It will be interesting to see how well the Patriots perform in the upcoming season.

