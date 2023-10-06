Taylor Swift can defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 election, claims former White House employee Alyssa Griffin

With over 273 million followers on Instagram and popularity ranging across all age groups, Taylor Swift undoubtedly remains one of the most celebrated singers in the USA. Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin is convinced the pop icon is the one who can beat Donald Trump.

While on The View: Behind the Table's new episode, Griffin spoke about Swift as the star she is as well as the 2024 presidential elections. Trump, who lost against Joe Biden last time, will be contesting again.

As per Griffin, however, Swift is the only one capable of beating Trump this time.

She jokingly said,

“This ends in one way; we are all Taylor Swift fans, and to be honest, if Donald Trump looks like he’s gonna win, she’s just gonna need to get in the race and defeat him once and for all, because she’s probably the only person who can!".

Getting immense engagement with her content, from tours to social media posts, Swift maintains a close-knit relationship with her fans. Furthermore, as per earlier reports, Swift's posts on voting have indeed brought along a surge in voting.

Furthermore, Swift's impact and reach have only widened with her viral linkup with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Are Donald Trump supporters upset over Taylor Swift's linkup to Travis Kelce?

Including the former U.S. president, not many Trump supporters seem happy with the new possible relationship. Speaking to the Daily Caller, Trump said,

"I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not - most likely not."

In another video, Donald Trump supporter and Australian-American political commentator Nick Adams said,

"We have all seen the horrifying footage of Travis Kelce promoting Pfizer's booster shots. Like you, I am devastated. But I am also pissed off. This is a betrayal, unlike anything this nation has seen since Mike Pence. Travis Kelce is done. His man card is revoked. And you know whom I blame? Taylor Allison Swift"

Another supporter, Mike Engleman, also gave his insights.

Though he didn't ask for a boycott, Engleman did refer to Swift as "trash," calling the entire situation and NFL coverage "pathetic."