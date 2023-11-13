Taylor Swift’s Travis Kelce-oriented ‘Karma’ rendition in Argentina elevates 12-time Grammy winner on Spotify

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's budding romance has generated enough mania over the last few weeks. Fans have been constantly connected to their story and follow their every move. Swift's linkup with Kelce has also caused Swifties to look up the tight end and the Kansas City Chiefs.

That said, Swift's songs also seem to benefit from her relationship.

With Travis Kelce in Argentina for the Eras Tour during the Chiefs bye week, the "Blank Space" singer had to do something special for her boyfriend. Closing out her second Buenos Aires show, Swift changed a few lyrics in her song "Karma" to hint at Kelce and his team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," Swift sang.

Of course, the two-time Super Bowl champion was watching from the VIP area.

Expand Tweet

However, as per Pop Base, her lyrics change to include Chiefs has led to "Karma" receiving a major jump on Spotify charts.

As per the report, the song moved 115 places on Global Spotify to No. 79 with 1.38 million streams.

How much does Taylor Swift make per concert?

According to as.com, Swift will earn $11 million per Eras Tour concert. However, this doesn't include the additional amount Swift makes via selling merchandise at the venue.

Usually selling out most items she associates with, Swift's merch is extremely in demand.

Swift is not the only person profiting from her tour and shows. The money is divided among promoters, partners, production and her team.

Swift's Eras Tour has recently boosted her net worth to $1 billion, making her one of the most sought-after artists in the world right now.

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with Brittany Mahomes, baby Sterling and Jackson Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Who will Travis Kelce face next?

Following their bye week, the Chiefs will be back to face the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football on Nov. 20. Of course, this is another special encounter for Travis Kelce, whose brother Jason Kelce plays for Philadelphia.

Furthermore, this will be the team's first big clash with the Eagles after its Super Bowl win earlier this year.

The game will be taking place at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas.

Swift, though touring, is an expected guest at the encounter for the game.