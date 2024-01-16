"Tom Brady could do the funniest thing": NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield's sensational Wild Card round performance

Baker Mayfield has been counted out several times, even by Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. After all, he will fill in the shoes of seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. However, the 2023 Bucs won the NFC South division title to earn home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round.

They've used that edge after dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9. After that performance, a football fan suggested that Brady might do the unthinkable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An interesting suggestion involving Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield

A Twitter user mentioned, whether jokingly or not:

“Tom Brady could do the funniest thing”

Expand Tweet

He alludes to the possibility that Brady might return next season to take over from Baker Mayfield with the Buccaneers. After all, there's a chance the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player could have returned if not for his friend throwing a retirement party for him.

Likewise, Brady had 490 completions for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns in his final NFL season, indicating he's still got it as an NFL quarterback.

Here are other reactions regarding Brady, Mayfield, and the Buccaneers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, the moment belongs to Baker Mayfield after becoming the first quarterback in Buccaneers history to have at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in a playoff game. The former Heisman Trophy winner torched the Eagles with 22 completions for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Impressively, his scoring throws went for 23 (Chris Godwin, 44 (David Moore), and 56 (Trey Palmer) yards. Mayfield also completed a pass to nine different receivers.

The Buccaneers can earn a trip to the NFC Championship Game by defeating the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. However, they must pull it off on the road in front of an energetic Lions fanbase.

Did Baker Mayfield earn a contract extension with the playoff victory?

It's easy to forget that Mayfield has won a playoff game with the Cleveland Browns. However, he lost his job to Deshaun Watson and played for three teams in two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers got a good bargain after reaching the Divisional Round with a quarterback who signed a one-year, $4 million deal in the offseason.

But after Baker Mayfield's spectacular performance against the Eagles, the two-time Super Bowl champions might have found their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

With the quarterback market surging, Mayfield could cash in with a lucrative contract of his own. But if they could get him at a reasonable annual salary based on prevailing price tags, the Buccaneers may have a sizeable cap space to help fortify their roster further.