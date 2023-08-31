Tom Brady’s niece Maya hypes up Patriots tribute for 7x Super Bowl champ ahead of Week 1 opener vs Eagles

Tom Brady and his niece Maya have continued to be each other's cheerleaders over the years. An athlete herself, Maya Brady has received unfiltered support from her uncle. In fact, Brady has previously shared various content featuring softball and Maya.

Maya, active on her Instagram account with over 100,000 followers, never fails to cheer on the recently retired QB and his NFL achievements. That said, she ended up sharing the New England Patriots' new tribute for TB12.

Image Credit: Maya Brady's official Instagram account (@mayabrady_)

Not adding any extra caption, Maya chose to go with blue and red hearts to signify Patriots colors. The reel itself, a complete throwback, highlights 12 moments that made Tom Brady the icon he is today.

"The 12 moments that created the greatest quarterback of all time," Patriots wrote.

Furthermore, the Patriots chose to post Brady's content a week ahead of their Week 1 opening clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady's Patriots era will remain relevant for the NFL and the Patriots, as he earned the team six Super Bowl wins.

The Patriots' current focus is getting to the postseason again. With the AFC East competitors gearing up, the team has contenders in the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Tom Brady's niece is a superstar athlete in the making

A successfull athlete with UCLA Softball, Maya Brady has been in the news for her stunning campaign.

With a .456 batting average, she also bagged the Pac-12 Player of the Year award, the first UCLA player to bag the award since 2021. She also became the NCAA's batting champion.

Tom Brady, of course, had to go on Instagram and congratulate his niece.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official Instagram account (@tombrady)

Earlier, he has also attended UCLA Bruins' win over Arizona State. Not only did he attend, but also hyped up their stellar 7-3 victory.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

Furthermore, Maya Brady has previously spoken about how someone like Brady can help them put more attention onto softball.

“His support is obviously very influential for me. He is a huge factor in my life, so it’s nice to know that he is supporting me. For such a person with such — so many accolades, a male athlete, to support women’s sports is just huge for our game. It’s really cool that he was drawing attention to the World Series in general.”

