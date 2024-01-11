Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumors ahead of Chiefs’ Wildcard Round game vs Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had a down season by his lofty standards. As the Chiefs prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round, talk of a potential retirement has popped up.

With the 34-year-old looking less than his usual physically gifted self, there have been thoughts that it could be time to ride off into the sunset. This idea is boosted by the fact that Kelce has accomplished everything he can in the game, coupled with his relationship with Taylor Swift.

But when you have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, it is little wonder that Travis Kelce gave the answer he did when questions about his future popped up.

Travis Kelce responds to retirement rumors

Given his age, the thought of retirement is a normal thing as some NFL players struggle to play at this stage of their lives. It is also understandable because Travis Kelce has had a down year.

So, what does Kelce think about these retirement rumors? Nate Taylor of The Athletic posed the question to Kelce. He also posted the reply given by him.

"Travis Kelce on the possibility of retirement at this point in his 11-year career: 'I have no reason to not [keep playing] football. I love it. I love the challenge it gives me every day. ... I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

So that shuts the door, but just for clarification, Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride chipped in as well.

So there you have it, Kelce will be suiting up in 2024, but one has to wonder, if the Chiefs manage to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season, will that change his thought process.

Can Travis Kelce rediscover form in playoffs?

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

With Kelce having his least amount of receiving yards in a season since 2015 (984), and his least amount of touchdown passes since 2019, many wonder if he can rediscover his form.

Given how the other Chiefs receivers have fared (outside of Rashee Rice), Kelce will need to.

Luckily for Chiefs fans, the playoffs are where Kelce shines the brightest, and he will have to start in the freezing temperatures against the Miami Dolphins.

In his 18 games, Travis Kelce has caught 16 touchdowns, has 1,548 yards on 133 receptions, and averages 86 yards per game. That'll work.

One would think that Kelce will have to become Patrick Mahomes' go-to weapon if the Chiefs are to amount to anything this postseason. The other receivers simply can't be dropping passes as they have done throughout the season.

Kelce says this isn't his swansong, so there is juice left in his legs and he will be hoping to use that juice to help the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years.