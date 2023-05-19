Since he was drafted 63rd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, Travis Kelce has emerged as one of the best players in NFL history, winning two Super Bowls and shattering multiple consecutive tight end records.

In his eight years as a Chief, he has also endeared himself to the Kansas City fanbase as one of its most boisterous members. However, a recent comment on his talk show may not sit well with fans.

On his podcast New Heights, Kelce and his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, discussed which NFL fanbases are the most passionate:

Travis Kelce: Man, when I tell you the entire stadium turned on the refs right then and there because it really did deflate like the momentum that was going on. But that place got rowdy. And I loved every bit of being in that being in that stadium or that arena.

Jason Kelce: Listen, I'm biased. I think Philadelphia is the greatest sports city. In the United States. It's unbelievable.

Travis Kelce: I mean, I think she's got the best football fans, for sure.

How passionate are Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans really?

The Kelces are surely grateful for playing for some of the most passionate teams out there.

The Chiefs are known to have one of the loudest and most intimidating fanbases in the NFL, called the Kingdom. On Sep. 29, 2014, during a Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, they reclaimed the title of loudest stadium when a roar at Arrowhead was recorded at 142.2 decibels.

Earlier this year, safety Juan Thornhill, then playing for the Chiefs, challenged the Kingdom to break the record on Twitter:

"We need to break this 142.2 decibels record this year.. what y'all think?" #ChiefsKingdom

Philadelphia Eagles fans, meanwhile, consistently rank among the most passionate in America, but they can also prove to be among the most volatile.

JM Football @JomboyMediaFB It was only a matter of time until we started getting these videos out of Philly It was only a matter of time until we started getting these videos out of Philly https://t.co/qfr9SRz7m6

From booing quarterback Donovan McNabb when the team drafted him second overall in 1998 to climbing light poles while celebrating championship game wins despite the efforts of police to stop them with hydraulic fluid, they have had their fair share of notoriety.

