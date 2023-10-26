Travis Kelce makes bold prediction on Patrick Mahomes’ chances of surpassing Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes is off to a historic start to his NFL career. After getting drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has already won two Super Bowls and has been the league MVP twice.

Some believe he is already the second-best quarterback to ever play in the NFL and could one day surpass Tom Brady's legacy. However, doing that will be extremely hard, given how great of a career Brady has had.

Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce recently spoke about the possibility of the quarterback surpassing Brady. Unsurprisingly, the tight end believes that Mahomes will become the greatest to ever play.

Here's what he said on Paper Route via the I Am Athlete network:

“One-five (Mahomes) has an ability to find a way to get things done even when it breaks down or he’s got to make this crazy throw across the field, and that’s just something you haven’t seen in the NFL, and he’s been doing it since his first snap, and I think he’s going to play a long, long time."

Even though Kelce has faith in Mahomes, he still believes it will be hard to catch Tom Brady's Super Bowl-winning count of seven. He said:

"So, I think he’ll catch him in all the accolades... I think the biggest thing is always going to be those Super Bowls. That’s a lot of Super Bowls.”

However, if there is someone who could make that possible, it is Patrick Mahomes. After winning two Super Bowls in his career, the reigning NFL MVP is in a strong position to win another this season.

Patrick Mahomes could win the third MVP award of his career this season

Patrick Mahomes: Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

After a slow start to the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense have started to play like usual. They currently have the joint-best record in the NFL, and Mahomes could very well win the third MVP award of his career.

Despite not playing their best football yet, the Chiefs are coming up with comfortable wins. This goes on to show how scarier things could get for other teams when things start clicking for the defending Super Bowl champions.

In seven games this season, Mahomes has thrown for 2,017 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a passer rating of 101.0.

