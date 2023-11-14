Travis Kelce's mom Donna spotted catching Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie in Florida

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, was seen at a movie theater to watch Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film.

Travis and Taylor went public with their relationship last month, and since then, the two have been in the public eye. Taylor has been spotted at several Kansas City Chiefs games, and during the Chiefs' bye week, Travis traveled to Argentina to see Taylor sing at her performance.

Apart from this, Travis' mom, Donna, is also supporting Taylor Swift. With the 'Era's Tour' movie out, Donna was seen at a theater watching it and tried to get a selfie with the poster before someone offered to take a picture of her.

According to the fan, during the movie, Taylor Swift fans also changed the lyrics to the song Karma. At her recent concert, Swift said, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," and according to the TikTok video, at the movie theater, the fans changed the lyrics as well and sang it to Donna Kelce.

Travis Kelce does better with Taylor Swift in attendance

Travis Kelce's performance improved once he began dating Taylor Swift and she began attending Kansas City Chiefs games.

CBS recently showed a stat that when Swift is at the game, Kelce is averaging 99 receiving yards a game, and when the pop star is not there, he's averaging just 46.5 yards.

That caught the attention of Travis and Jason Kelce, who talked about it on their podcast.

"Not only is social media noticing it, it appears that Big Red is noticing it, because he weighed in in his postgame press conference," Jason said, citing Reid telling reporters Swift "can stay around all she wants."

Of course, Andy Reid recently came out and said Taylor Swift can keep coming to games, which Travis Kelce says is a good thing.

"Listen, when you're getting Big Red's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right," said Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-2 and will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday, Nov. 20. Kansas City is coming off their bye week, and before that, they beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14.

As for Travis Kelce, this season he's caught 57 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns.