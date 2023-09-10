"Vikings fumbling like usual" - Fans call out franchise as Justin Jefferson fails to land long-term contract

The Minnesota Vikings were lambasted by fans after they failed to reach a long-term deal with Justin Jefferson. The star wide receiver is the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and one of the reasons why the Vikings finished top of the NFC North last season.

Now, the contract neogtiations are expected to be put on the back-burner. The hope was that all the formalities would be sorted out before the beginning of this season. This subject will only be broached at the end of this season now, so as not to prove a distraction during the playing period.

Fans troll Vikings for being unable to rein Justin Jefferson to a long-term deal

The fans took to social media firmly placing the blame on the Minnesota Vikings even though both parties were involved in the negotiations. They felt that it was the team that is currently failing to recognize the talent they have on their hands, much like they did with Randy Moss and Stefon Diggs before him. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Should the Vikings fan worry about Justin Jefferson's future?

The good news for the Vikings fans is that he does not become an unrestricted free agent until 2025. It means the team has enough time to consider the issue again in the next offseason.

While it might look that way, a pause in the contract negotiations make sense for Justin Jefferson as well. He knows that the wide receiver market is expected to keep going up in a pass-happy league. The market might be even better next year than it has been this year. Furthermore, he will know more about the quarterback situation then.

Justin Jefferson has a good relationship with Kirk Cousins but the Vikings quarterback is also in the last year of his deal. If he does not end up extending his contract, the wide receiver might want to see who is coming in before agreeing to sign a contract.

If Kirk Cousins leaves, Minnesota might decide to rebuild again and Justin Jefferson might also feel that he will be better off with some other team. The Cincinnati Bengals would be an alluring prospect where he can hook up with Joe Burrow again and bring an LSU flavor to their entire offense.

All of that is just speculation, though. What will determine how the franchise goes will depend a lot on how this season goes and what is their quarterback situation going into the 2024 season. It makes sense for the wide receiver to figure this situation out as well before deciding.