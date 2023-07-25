"What is Gisele thinking about?" - Patriots reporter admits to being preoccupied with Tom Brady's dating life

Tom Brady's post-divorce life has been embroiled in countless speculations. After ending a 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen, Brady has been a part of various rumors. Of course, fans have been curious about the NFL icon's dating life, especially months after his separation.

However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is yet to confirm any rumor publically.

In a recent segment, NBC Sports' Michael Holley addressed Brady's private life, and how he is unable to keep away from the constant news.

"There's so many Tom Brady rumors. Rumors about who Tom Brady is dating. And I like to tell you that I don't care about this. But what's bugging me is that I do care. When I see Brady trending on Twitter I try to find out who's the supermodel he's dating now and I wind up googling".

Speaking of Brady's past, Holley admitted to also thinking about Gisele Bundchen, and how he also thinks about her opinion. After all, Brady and Bundchen were the NFL's power couple for nearly two decades. Holley said:

"And then I have these thoughts I don't wanna have: What is Gisele thinking? How long is this gonna last? Will they get married? I'm such a loser. I'm a loser. When it comes to Brady, I really am. I read this stuff".

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are moving on

Engrossed in their careers, family and private lives, Brady and Bundchen are seemingly moving on. Even though it must have been a difficult process, the former couple continues to maintain a relationship for their children.

However, the two celebrities seem to have moved on.

This month, the Brazilian supermodel celebrated her 43rd birthday. The first one after her divorce to Tom Brady, Gisele made sure to thank everyone sending in wishes.

"I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday. I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love."

With Brady picking up model Irina Shayk from Hotel Bel-Air this weekend, fans have once again focused on Tom Brady's personal life. Though this was their first sighting, fans are already looking forward to more content from both Brady and Shayk.

Bundchen, also focusing on her career, has been linked to her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valante. Of course, there has been no confirmation from Bundchen's side as well.

