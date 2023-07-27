Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling turns hairstylist in adorable clip shared by wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes's wife shares videos of her children frequently. This time, she shared a sweet video of her two-year-old daughter playing as her father's hairstylist.

In the video, Brittany Mahomes was seen shooting Sterling, who sat on a bed while her father lied near her. In Mahomes' head, there were colorful hair clips. She asked her daughter if she was having fun playing as her father's hairstylist.

"Sterling, are you doing dad's hair? Yeah, it looks so pretty."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

"Did you put clippies in daddy's hair?"

Sterling pointed to her father, showing everyone her work.

Patrick Mahomes expects his children to work hard to achieve their dreams

The two-time Super Bowl winner is not only the most famous face in the NFL, but his family is also as popular as him. Apart from his wife, Mahomes’ children also get a lot of attention from the media.

Since his kids are very young now, fans have high expectations for them to fill in his big shoes.

Patrick Mahomes spoke to PEOPLE and discussed his children’s dreams. He emphasized that they should work hard to chase their dreams, but the goals might not be the same for them as they are “too young” right now.

"I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," said Patrick. "Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home."

Despite being too young, Sterling has taken a liking to soccer, the sport her mother played professionally. Patrick Mahomes shared that they never taught their daughter to play soccer. But she somehow learned it just by looking at the KC Current players.

“We never taught her how to play soccer," said Patrick. "She watched it from going to the Kansas City Current games with Brittany. Then we got home and all of a sudden she was kicking the soccer ball around."

Brittany often shares videos and pictures of her daughter playing soccer.