Post-NFL Draft 2024 power rankings: Commanders surge, Broncos improve, Raiders slump, Jets get competitive 

The 2024 NFL Draft has officially been completed as one of the most important annual offseason events is in the books. The draft was filled with plenty of surprises, as it usually is, as well as being historical at the quarterback position.

Six of the first 12 picks were quarterbacks, as teams demonstrated urgency to fill the most important position in the NFL.

Now that it has become more clear what each team's roster will look like entering the 2024 NFL season, it's a good time to take a look at their positions as well. Here are the full power rankings for all 32 teams following the conclusion of the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Power Rankings after 2024 NFL Draft

Caleb Williams

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

#32 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers appear to be in the middle of a potentially long rebuilding process. They finished with the worst overall record last season, lost Brian Burns during the offseason, and failed to make significant upgrades this year.

#31 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans still need to find out if Will Levis is their long-term quarterback. They also lost Derrick Henry during the offseason, so they will be without one of the best workhorse running backs of this generation.

#30 - New England Patriots

It's a new era for the New England Patriots as they will be without Bill Belichick for the first time in more than two decades.

They supplemented this by selecting Drake Maye with the third-overall pick, but they still appear to have one of the weakest rosters in the NFL.

#29 - New York Giants

After many rumors that they will be targeting a quarterback in the draft, the New York Giants will apparently stick with Daniel Jones, at least for now.

While Malik Nabers should have helped improve their offense, they suffered a massive loss with Saquon Barkley departing.

#28 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly attempted to trade up for a quarterback in the draft, but they failed to do so. Aidan O'Connell was uninspiring last year, but he may get another chance to prove himself.

#27 - Washington Commanders

Everything will be riding on second-overall pick Jayden Daniels for the Washington Commanders this year. If he can put together a strong rookie season, they could see themselves climb the power rankings.

#26 - New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr didn't turn out to be the solution at quarterback that the New Orleans Saints were likely hoping for last year. He will try to take a step forward this season in one of the weakest NFL divisions.

#25 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos made a bold decision by releasing Russell Wilson this year. While they wasted no time in drafting Bo Nix, it will be inetersting to see if that makes them better or worse in 2024.

#24 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals filled a major hole when they selected Marvin Harrison Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft. If Kyler Murray can stay healthy this year, they can potentially take a huge step forward.

#23 - Seattle Seahawaks

Geno Smith suffered serious regression last season as compared to the year before with the Seattle Seahawks. Despite his struggles, they will seemingly run it back this season.

#22 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were one of the most aggressive teams in making major improvements during the 2024 offseason.

In addition to drafting Caleb Williams, they surrounded him with plenty of weapons like Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift.

#21 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers brought in Jim Harbaugh to take over as their head coach, but they lost their three biggest offensive weapons, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler. It will be interesting to see if their new scheme can overcome the major losses.

#20 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons fell just short of the playoffs last year, despite some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL. Adding Kirk Cousins can theoretically change that.

#19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Experimenting with Baker Mayfield resulted in a division title and a playoff win last year. Solid quarterback play could potentially produce similar results this year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#18 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are taking a major gamble by going with J.J. McCarthy to replace Kirk Cousins.

They are relying on him being surrounded by some of the best weapons in the NFL, including Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson.

#17 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were one of the biggest surprises last season when they advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

They are still one of the youngest teams in the NFL, so their future appears extremely bright.

#16 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will return one of the most loaded offenses with some of the fastest players that the league has ever seen. They are hoping that this will translate to more postseason success this season.

#15 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts fell just one game shy of a playoff appearance last year, despite playing much of the season with a backup quarterback. If Anthony Richardson can stay healthy, they could be a team to watch out for.

#14 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the playoffs last year, despite several poor performances from multiple quarterback. If their gamble on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pays off, they could take a step forward.

#13 - Cleveland Browns

Despite playing most of the season with a backup running back and requiring four different quarterbacks, the Cleveland Browns still found their way into the playoffs.

They still have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so their outlook heavily depends on Deshaun Watson.

#12 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most disappointing NFL teams last season.

They missed out on the playoffs after having massive preseason expectations. They are hoping to rebound in 2024, but will have to do so without top wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

#11 - New York Jets

The New York Jets featured one of the best defenses last season but one of the worst quarterbacks. This has been their story for the past few years, but a healthy Aaron Rodgers can theoretically change that.

#10 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL and two of them were rookies last year: Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua. If they continue to improve, the Rams can be devastating this season.

#9 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered an epic collapse late last season that eventually resulted in an early playoff exit. They are hoping that the addition of Saquon Barkley can help them get back on track.

#8 - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been one of the most consistently dominant quarterback over the past several years. He will need to step it up even more this season after they lost Steon Diggs and Gabe Davis, as well as several key defenders.

#7 - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has struggled to stay healthy, but when he is on the field, the Cincinnati Bengals have found plenty of success. Despite losing Joe Mixon and possibly Tee Higgins, Burrow's health will likely determine their outlook.

#6 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are one of the fastest rising teams in the entire NFL.

They advanced in the playoffs last year under rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and proceeded to add several major additions during the offseason, including Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon.

#5 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys continue to have plenty of regular-season success and disappointing results in the playoffs. They are returning most of their key players this year and hoping to change that narrative.

#4 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made it all the way to the conference championship last year and are returningmost of their key contributors this season. They are hoping to draw a fanbase desperate for a Super Bowl.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had arguably the best all-around roster in the NFL last season and they further improved by adding Derrick Henry during the offseason. They are legitimate Super Bowl contenders after falling one game short last year.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most consistently successful teams in recent years. There's no real reason to think they won't be one of the best teams again this season, as long as they remain relatively healthy.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the obvious choice to top the power rankings after another Super Bowl victory last season. They are on the verge of becoming a legitimate dynasty if they haven't established themselves as such already.