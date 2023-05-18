Robert Griffin III for NFL Commissioner? Ex-Washington QB puts hat in the ring to replace Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract is set to expire soon. And, he and the league haven't agreed on a contract extension. So, could the NFL soon see a new Commissioner?

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III recently sat down with Owen Poindexter of Front Office Sports. Throughout the conversation, RGIII mentioned his plans for the future. As of now, Griffin works with ESPN on the Monday Night Football pre-game show and calls college football games every Saturday.

The 33-year-old told Poindexter that he is interested in possibly having a Netflix show and even working in show business. But, he went even further and said that he would be interested in being NFL commissioner.

"RG3 is interested in working in Hollywood, having a Netflix show, maybe following the Strahan path to a morning show and hey if people want him to be the next NFL commissioner, "That would be an opportunity that I wouldn't balk at either."

Griffin hasn't mentioned publicly that he would want to be commissioner of the NFL. But, just a few months ago he did disclose that he would be interested in becoming an NFL owner. If Roger Goodell can't come to terms with the NFL, it appears that Robert Griffin III is interested in being his successor.

How did Roger Goodell become the NFL Commissioner?

Roger Goodell was named the NFL Commissioner in August 2006, two decades after he began working for the league. In 1982, he worked as an intern for the NFL in an administrative role. Two years later, he then received a full-time job working as a public relations assistant in the league offices.

NFL Rumors @nflrums NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract is set to expire at the end of this season. There is a real chance that the 2023 NFL draft was his last, per @NBCSports NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract is set to expire at the end of this season. There is a real chance that the 2023 NFL draft was his last, per @NBCSports https://t.co/OGESipyobb

In 1987, he was named the assistant to the President of the AFC which led him to climb the ladder. In 2001, then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue named him the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

In 2006, when Tagliabue retired, Goodell was up against Gregg Levy for the position of NFL Commissioner. Although it took five rounds of voting by the NFL owners to receive two-thirds of the votes, he defeated Levy with a 23-8 equation.

Exploring Roger Goodell's salary as NFL Commissioner

The salary of an NFL Commissioner is a bit complex as it involves bonuses along with a base salary. But, his yearly salary is more lucrative than most who hold his position in professional sports.

Between 2019-2020 and the 2020-2021 NFL seasons, it is reported that the 64-year-old made a whopping $128 million. When tabulated, he made twice as much as the head coaches in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and college football, combined. His estimated net worth is $200 million.

The majority of his money comes from bonuses in negotiating NFL labor deals as well as television rights.

