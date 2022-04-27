NFL Trade Rumors: Deebo Samuel is unlikely to be traded according to insider 

It has been nearly a week since wide receiver Deebo Samuel officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. With the NFL Draft fast approaching, a deal does not appear to be on the horizon.

The 49ers' general manager John Lynch stated that he "can't ever imagine moving on from Deebo." According to ESPN's senior NFL reporter, Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers will not part ways with Samuel anytime soon. Speaking on SportsCenter, Fowler said:

"John Lynch's words are very sincere, that in reality they couldn't break the huddle last year without Deebo Samuel. He was their team MVP... He's very highly thought of there, so they really do not want to trade him. They're not highly motivated to do so.

He went on to say:

"Are they going to get a deal that they can't refuse before that first round? The New York Jets are motivated to get pass-catching help. They got the fourth and 10th overall picks; perhaps they could package something.

He discussed the situation and Samuel's resolve:

"Teams that have called believe that the 49ers are not likely to deal him... I'm told Deebo Samuel is really dug in here, he wants to be out, so it just depends if the 49ers feel like this is going to get ugly before it gets better and let's move on."

The 26-year old wide receiver was heavily used in the running game last season. The 49ers developed him into a potent dual threat that was difficult for opposing teams to stop. This led to him scoring eight rushing touchdowns, breaking the league record for rushing touchdowns by a receiver in a single season.

Samuel unlikely to be traded but has informed the 49ers not to make an offer

The specific details of why the self-proclaimed "wide back" wants a trade aren't fully understood, though it is rumored to be due to how the 49ers utilize him and not due to financial reasons.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization.

There isn't a team in the NFL that wouldn't want a dynamic receiver like Deebo on their team, but realistically the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions could be potential landing spots.

Field Yates @FieldYates I put together a graphic of every NFL team that should try to trade for Deebo Samuel.

It sounds like the 49ers aren't willing to trade their star receiver, who was a major figure in their deep playoff run last season. Hopefully the situation will be resolved and we can enjoy watching Samuel light-up the league again in 2022, regardless of what uniform he wears.

