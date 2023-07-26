Which players have played for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

The NFL Immaculate Grid puts your knowledge to the test. Today's NFL Immaculate Grid examines the unique connection between two storied organizations, the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons.

Patrick DiMarco has the distinction of wearing the uniforms of both the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons.

DiMarco was first signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2011. Later, he played for the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, and Kansas City Chiefs. DiMarco is presently a football staff analyst at South Carolina.

DiMarco signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2013 after playing for the Kansas City Chiefs for a single campaign, and he quickly established himself as a key component of their offensive scheme.

In 2015, when he recorded career-highs of 13 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns, he was selected for his first Pro Bowl. In addition to adding an extra 14 yards on seven carries, DiMarco completed his eight-year NFL career with 52 catches for 404 yards and four scores.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 26: Other Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons players

Coy Wire played in the NFL before becoming an American TV anchor and contributor.

The Buffalo Bills selected Wire with the 97th overall choice in the third round of the 2002 NFL draft.

During his six years with the Bills, he continued to produce, making him the team's most desired linebacker of his time. After sustaining a neck injury, his career with Buffalo came to an end in 2008.

But in July 2008, Wire agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons. In three years with the squad, he took to the field in 47 of 48 games before his release in 2011.

Wire won numerous awards, including the Walter Payton Man of the Year, the Ed Block Courage Award, and Special Teams Player of the Year with the Bills.

