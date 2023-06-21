How to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket Takeover in June 2023

Pokemon GO's latest Team GO Rocket Takeover begins on June 21, 2023, bringing the sinister group back to the fore during the Season of Gems. These corrupt foes aren't coming alone either, as they've brought along a collection of new Shadow Pokemon, some of which can be caught in their shiny variants thanks to recent updates introduced by Niantic.

Before Pokemon GO trainers can take on the likes of Giovanni, they'll need to defeat his underbosses like Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. However, trainers may encounter some trouble with Cliff's new battle party, in particular.

If Pokemon GO fans are hoping to counter Cliff when the Team GO Rocket Takeover begins, they'll want to use the right team for the job.

What is Cliff's team in Pokemon GO for June 2023?

With the exception of Cliff's trusted Tyranitar, his new Pokemon GO team has a collection of capable fighters that can deal some damage. Cliff's party also has more than a few diverse elemental types, so countering them will require a targeted strategy. However, by knowing what opponents players will face, the counter strategy becomes much clearer.

Like other Team GO Rocket members, Cliff has certain Pokemon that can appear in specific slots. One creature is guaranteed to appear, but Cliff has options at his disposal each time he is encountered.

Cliff's June 2023 team in the Team GO Rocket Takeover

Slot One - Aerodactyl (guaranteed to appear)

- Aerodactyl (guaranteed to appear) Slot Two - Slowking or Gallade

- Slowking or Gallade Slot Three - Tyranitar, Dusknoir, or Mamoswine

Recommended counters to Cliff's June 2023 team in Pokemon GO

Since Cliff's current Pokemon GO team utilizes different elemental types, and trainers won't know what he will use until the battle starts, countering can be tricky. However, using the right team of three Pokemon will allow players to defeat any potential lineup that Cliff throws onto the battlefield.

Recommended team to beat Cliff's June 2023 team

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch + Dazzling Gleam)

Virizion (Double Kick + Leaf Blade)

Shiftry (Feint Attack + Leaf Blade)

With the team listed above, players can account for any Pocket Monster that Cliff selects in his lineup. Tapu Koko can use its Electric/Fairy typing to take down Aerodactyl, Gallade, Tyranitar, and Slowking via Volt Switch and Dazzling Gleam.

Meanwhile, to account for Cliff's other picks like Mamoswine, trainers can utilize Virizion, thanks to its Grass/Fighting-type capabilities. Due to its Double Kick/Leaf Blade combo, Virizion can also battle Slowking and Tyranitar when called upon.

Lastly, to round out this team, players can look to Shiftry or Shadow Shiftry. As a Dark/Grass-type creature, Shiftry can use Feint Attack to take care of both Dusknoir and Slowking, while access to Leaf Blade can deal heavy damage to Slowking, Mamoswine, and Tyranitar.

Obviously, some trainers may not have these specific creatures with the right moveset loadouts. In this situation, it's best to match the elemental type combinations as closely as possible, which should produce similar results as long as the creatures used have high CP and quality IV stats.

