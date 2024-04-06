Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup serves as a cross-conference rematch following the Lakers' 121-115 victory on Nov. 26. The game is part of the NBA's four-game slate for the day.

Cleveland endured its sixth loss in nine games, as they decisively lost to Phoenix in the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday night. With the loss, the Cavaliers dropped to 46-31, positioning them second in the Central Division, trailing the Bucks by 1.5 games ahead of Friday night's games.

They are third in the Eastern Conference, trailing Boston by 14.5 games for the top seed. However, they maintain a 3.5-game lead over the Heat, ensuring their position in the playoffs.

The Lakers, meanwhile, secured their third consecutive victory and eighth win in nine games by beating Washington on the road on Wednesday night in their most recent matchup.

With the triumph, the Lakers improved to 44-33, placing them fourth in the Pacific Division, trailing the Clippers by 4.5 games for the top spot.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers injury report for Apr. 6

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Apr. 6

The Cavaliers' injury report includes four players: Guard Craig Porter, dealing with an illness, is listed as probable. However, small forward Isaac Okoro (toe), power forward Dean Wade (knee sprain) and shooting guard Ty Jerome (ankle) have been ruled out.

Player Status Injury Isaac Okoro out toe Craig Porter probable illness Ty Jerome out ankle Dean Wade out knee sprain

LA Lakers injury report for Apr. 6

The Lakers' injury report encompasses five players: Power forward Anthony Davis (knee) and small forward LeBron James (ankle) are listed as questionable.

However, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery), forward Christian Wood (knee), and power orward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) have been ruled out.

Player Status Injury LeBron James questionable left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Anthony Davis questionable left knee hyperextension Jarred Vanderbilt out right midfoot sprain Jalen Hood-Schifino out lumbar disc surgery Christian Wood out left knee surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Caris LeVert SG Donovan Mitchell Sam Merril SF Max Strus Georges Niang PF Evan Mobley Marcus Morris Sr. Isaiah Mobley C Jarrett Allen Tristian Thompson Damian Jones

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Gabe Vincent SG Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Max Christie SF LeBron James Cam Reddish PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Harry Giles ||| C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers?

The eagerly awaited cross-conference clash is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. Fans can tune in locally for home coverage on Spectrum Sports Net and for away coverage on WUAB CW 43.

Live streaming options are also available via Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, offering viewers access to NBA TV with a complimentary week-long trial, which can be subscribed to as a paid subscription.