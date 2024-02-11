Is De'Aaron Fox playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Kings star's status (February 11)

Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox is listed as available for the team's marque matchup against Western Conference rivals OKC Thunder (35-17) on Sunday. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Kings leading from their 128-123 win on Dec. 15.

Fox played an all-around game in the Kings' 135-106 win over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Friday, ending the night with 15 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and five steals on 7 of 15 shooting. He had a game-high +25 net rating.

Fox has been healthy and available for the Kings, playing 45 games and missing just six. He garnered All-Star recognition, falling short slightly, leading the Kings to a 30-21 record and winning seven of their previous 10 outings.

What happened to De'Aaron Fox?

In just the third game of the season, the Kings faced the LA Lakers in the 132-127 overtime win on Oct. 27. Fox was having his way until the fourth quarter's 7:30 minute mark when he reportedly jerked his right ankle.

Fox attempted to attack the paint and drive to the rim in transition, blowing past his defender, Rui Hachimura. As he gathered the ball and was about to finish, he stepped awkwardly on the foot of help defender Gabe Vincent, twisting his foot outward.

He couldn't get up for minutes until, eventually, his teammates helped him get up, and he was taken to the locker room. Fox rejoined the team to help finish the game, ending with 37 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

He missed the next five matchups where the Kings went 2-3. Since then, he missed another game due to a shoulder injury.

De'Aaron Fox stats vs. OKC Thunder

De'Aaron Fox has played the Thunder 14 times with a 9-5 record. The Kings' All-Star has averaged 20.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists, including stat-highs of 41 points, five rebounds and 13 assists.

In their last matchup, the Kings won 128-123 on Dec. 14. Fox had one of his best games of the season, recording 41 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 14 of 25 shooting. He led the starters with a +3 net rating.

De'Aaron Fox will be the driving force ahead of the game on Sunday. He has been outstanding from the pick and roll, coming off screens and handoffs.

His constant threat of dribble penetration, coupled with his shot-making ability, has been highlighted with proper spacing around him with clear side rolls involving Domantas Sabonis, which have empowered him to play at such a high level.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. OKC Thunder?

The game between the Sacramento Kings and the OKC Thunder will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Oklahoma and NBCSCA for home and away coverage. The game will tipoff at 3 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives new users access to NBA TV with a free one-week trial.

