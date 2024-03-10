LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups & depth chart - March 10th 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Clippers will clash with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second and final time on Sunday. Milwaukee secured an impressive 113-106 victory over LA in their first matchup on March 4, Monday. Entering this game, the Clippers will look to win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Paul George and James Harden were the leading scorers for LA in its first encounter against the Bucks. The two NBA All-Stars combined for 58 points (19-of-33 shooting, including 11-of-20 from 3-point range), 16 rebounds and nine assists. The team shot 44.0% for the game, including 40.0% from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Lillard put on an incredible performance to help his team secure the upset victory without Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Bucks guard recorded 41 points (12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range), four rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Heading into this game, the Clippers are eyeing their third straight victory. Meanwhile, the Bucks are looking to redeem themselves from the disappointing 123-122 loss to the LA Lakers on Friday night.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury reports

LA Clippers injury report for March 10, 2024

The LA Clippers remain without the services of nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. The 2017 NBA MVP underwent surgery for his fractured left hand on March 4, Monday. The injury occurred on March 1, Friday, when the Clippers defeated the Wizards 140-115.

During the game, the Clippers guard logged 10 minutes of playing time while putting up six points (2-of-3 shooting) and one assist.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 10, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton remains sidelined for the 14th straight ball game due to a sprained ankle. He sustained the injury on Feb. 6, Tuesday, in a 114-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to right knee tendinitis. He received the same injury tag on Friday night for the Bucks' 123-122 loss to the LA Lakers, a matchup he eventually suited up for.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth charts

LA Clippers starting lineups and depth charts for March 10, 2024

The Clippers starting lineup for the team's game against the Bucks remains the same without any players sidelined. James Harden will be the starting point guard, with Terance Mann joining him in the backcourt. Paul George is in the small forward position, while Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac are in the frontcourt positions.

Point guard James Harden Bones Hyland Terance Mann Shooting guard Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. Small Forward Paul George Norman Powell Amir Coffey Power Forward Kawhi Leonard Amir Coffey P.J. Tucker Center Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee

With Russell Westbrook out for the game, Bones Hyland will be the team's backup guard.

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth charts for March 10, 2024

The Bucks starting lineup will see some differences in the team's game against the LA Clippers. In Khris Middleton's absence, fans can expect Jae Crowder to step in as a replacement. If Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't available, Danilo Gallinari will be the starting power forward.

Point Guard Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley AJ Green Shooting Guard Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green Small Forward Jae Crowder Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson Jr. Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Danilo Gallinari Jae Crowder Center Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Giannis Antetokounmpo

Meanwhile, the team's second unit is led by Patrick Beverley. Given his defensive tenacity and strong presence in the locker room, he is a quality acquisition by Milwaukee.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks key matchups

The LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game features some of the best NBA matchups scheduled for today. Two obvious standouts are Damian Lillard and James Harden, who had some incredible back-and-forth duels while playing in the Western Conference.

Moreover, Kawhi Leonard vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo is another must-watch matchup, if the Bucks forward is available to suit up.