Wednesday recap: Lakers edge Wizards; Warriors win

The Golden State Warriors secured a win they needed, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards.

by Omnisport News 26 Oct 2017, 11:53 IST

John Wall

The Los Angeles Lakers upset the Washington Wizards in the NBA, while the Golden State Warriors claimed a much-needed win.

Lonzo Ball scored six points on two-of-11 shooting but added 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Lakers' 102-99 overtime victory.

Wizards star John Wall had 18 points and nine assists, but he was seven-of-22 from the floor and his team was minus-14 with him on the court.

The Warriors have not started the season as they would have liked, but they fought through a less-than-stellar performance to earn a win against a good team in the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State came from behind in the final minutes to defeat Toronto 117-112.

WONDERFUL WESTBROOK

Russell Westbrook tallied his second triple-double of the season in the Thunder's 114-96 win over the Pacers. Westbrook finished with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting. He grabbed 16 assists and 10 rebounds.

Another game, another triple-double. In addition to his 81st career triple-double, Russ grabs the #SAPStatLineOfTheNight! pic.twitter.com/c1IqVzNm7j — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 26, 2017

LeBron James was not going to be outdone by Westbrook though. He matched the triple-double, but he did it with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in the Cavaliers' 112-107 loss to the Nets.

Pistons guard Tobias Harris tallied his second 30-point game of the season as he finished with 34 points, four rebounds and two steals in Detroit's 122-101 win over the Timberwolves.

MUDIAY BATTLES

Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay has been relegated to a bench player and he is not doing too well in that role. In 14 minutes, he went 0-of-eight from the floor finishing with just two points and four rebounds.

GORDON STARS

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, but he was the MVP for Houston on Wednesday with 29 points, five assists, four rebounds and a buzzer-beating three-pointer that gave his team a 105-104 win over the Sixers.

Game on the line...



Eric Gordon wins it for the @HoustonRockets! pic.twitter.com/CAPa5WAPNw — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2017

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte Hornets 110-93 Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons 122-101 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston Rockets 105-104 Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets 112-107 Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs 117-100 Miami Heat

Oklahoma City Thunder 114-96 Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks 103-94 Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns 97-88 Utah Jazz

Golden State Warriors 117-112 Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers 102-99 Washington Wizards

CLIPPERS AT BLAZERS

The Clippers are off to a good start in their first season without Chris Paul. Blake Griffin is coming into his own as a leader as he is averaging 26.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season. But the Blazers have been very good in their own right as CJ McCollum (25.7 ppg) and Damian Lillard (21.0 ppg) are leading Portland's offense to a lot of success early on in the year.