Leonard, Clippers overcome Raptors as Celtics win again

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 Nov 2019, 11:50 IST SHARE

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers edged the Toronto Raptors, while the Boston Celtics' run continued on Monday.

Facing the Raptors for the first time since leaving after leading Toronto to the NBA title, Leonard was below his best in a 98-88 win for the Clippers (7-3).

Leonard had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, but Lou Williams' 21 points off the bench were crucial.

Pascal Siakam finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Raptors.

The Celtics improved to 8-1 thanks to a 116-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Kemba Walker contributed 29 points, while Jaylen Brown had a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds.

@KembaWalker's 29 PTS (24 in 2nd half), 8 3PM propel the @celtics past Dallas and to 8-1 on the season! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/c2mGJlUF0F — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2019

Luka Doncic was again impressive for Dallas with 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Advertisement

Harden, Westbrook lead Rockets

James Harden had 39 points, nine assists and four rebounds in the Houston Rockets' 122-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Russell Westbrook also starred, contributing 26 points.

Andrew Wiggins (33 points, six rebounds and five assists) guided the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Detroit Pistons 120-114.

Terrible Tatum

Jayson Tatum has enjoyed a fine season, but he struggled against the Mavericks. The forward went one-of-18 for just five points in nearly 35 minutes.

Parker honoured by Spurs

San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker's number nine jersey was raised to the rafters at the AT&T Center.

Monday's results

Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics 116-106 Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies 113-109 San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets 122-116 New Orleans Pelicans

Utah Jazz 122-108 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers 98-88 Toronto Raptors

Lakers at Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers (7-2) visit the Phoenix Suns (6-3) looking to bounce back from their loss to the Raptors.