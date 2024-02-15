Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Two teams that have gone opposite ways collide on Thursday when the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. The Bucks have been one of the best teams in the East, while the Grizzlies are on the verge of a losing season and have started shifting their attention to the NBA Draft.

The Bucks are third in the East with a 35-20 record but are struggling for consistency under new coach Doc Rivers. Milwaukee has lost six of its last nine games under Rivers and is coming off a blowout 123-97 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 121-113 home win on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. The Grizzlies are 13th in the West with a 19-36 record and are eight and a half games adrift of the Golden State Warriors, who hold the final play-in spot.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for February 15

The Bucks' Big Three is part of their injury report. Khris Middleton has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain.

Damian Lillard is dealing with inflammation in his left ankle, while Antetokounmpo is battling tendinitis in his right knee. Both megastars are listed as probable, so expect them to be good to go.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for February 15

The Grizzlies are yet to release their injury report, as they played on Wednesday. Ja Morant (shoulder), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Jake LaRavia (ankle) remain sidelined.

Smart and Bane could return in the coming weeks. Scotty Pippen Jr. will likely be a game-time decision, as he's dealing with an illness.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for February 15

PG Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton SF Jae Crowder AJ Green PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis C Brook Lopez

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for February 15

PG John Konchar Derrick Rose SG Luke Kennard Jordan Goodwin SF Vince Williams Jr. Ziaire Williams PF Santi Aldama Lamar Stevens C Jaren Jackson Jr. GG Jackson

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies key matchups

The Grizzlies will look to contain the two Bucks megastars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who are playing at an elite level.

The matchup between Antetokounmpo and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. headlines the contest. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists, while Jackson is averaging 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

This is the final game for both teams before the All-Star Break and also their first matchup of the season.