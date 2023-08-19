NBA fans applaud Jaylen Brown's ingenious move thanking journalist after signing $304,000,000 deal : "Classy and smart move for future votes"

Jaylen Brown has been a lynchpin in the Boston Celtics roster. Along with Jayson Tatum, they've become a force in the Eastern Conference, with trips to the conference finals becoming a norm.

The Celtics have trusted Brown and Tatum, and have handed them large contracts. The trust in the young pair is high after both of them have had All-NBA seasons.

Jaylen Brown was named to the All-NBA team last season, allowing him to sign a $304 million contract, the league's first $300 million contract. And by doing that, fans thought he would become a little conceited.

But it is just the opposite since Brown took it upon himself to send individual letters to each one who voted for him to join the list of All-NBA players.

In the letter he addressed to Mike Singer, Brown spoke about how his voting was crucial in naming him All-NBA worthy:

"I recognize the power and weight of the current system of All-NBA voting and the impact it has on players like me in the current NBA.

"I also recognize that it is not something any journalists like yourself signed up for. Nonetheless, I know you took the time to consider worthy candidates, and appreciate your vote. Wishing you and your family all the best this upcoming off-season and thank you again.”

Pretty classy from Jaylen to be sending letters to his supporters. He's earned a huge load of brownie points from the media with this move.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the post:

But even when something good is shared, there will always be fans who don't believe the actual intentions:

Jaylen Brown will not be the biggest contract holder for long

Having just signed the biggest contract in NBA history, Brown joined the list of an elite few who hit milestone numbers before him.

Juwan Howard became the first person to sign a $100 million contract in 1996. Mike Conley broke the $150 million barrier in 2016, and just a year later, Stephen Curry breached the $200 million barrier.

With market caps rising year on year, players like Jaylen Brown, who have stayed with one team since their draft will earn higher.

The next in line to break that barrier could be one of two people - Brown's teammate Jayson Tatum or Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have supermax extensions coming up in a couple of years, which will take their NBA career earnings through the roof.

Could it be one of the two Eastern Conference superstars or someone from the West?

