"He did not get the LeBron genetics" - NBA fans abuzz over Bronny James' below average draft combine measurements

Bronny James is at the NBA Draft Combine. LeBron James’ son has declared for the 2024 NBA draft. As part of the Combine, Bronny James had his measurements taken, which had many NBA fans buzzing online.

Bronny was measured to be 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighed 210 pounds. Moreover, his wingspan was measured to be 6 feet. However, these measurements fall short when compared to his famous father, who stands tall at 6 feet and 8 inches, weighs 250 pounds, and has a wingspan of 7 feet.

According to the NBA's survey conducted before the 2023–24 season's opening day, the average height of an NBA player was 6-foot-6.5 inches with an average weight of 215.3 pounds. Bronny seems to be coming out short on both counts.

Many fans took to Twitter to point out how the son falls a bit short of his legendary father.

“He did not get the LeBron genetics,” a fan wrote.

More fans were a bit more harsh on Bronny. Some said he was more fit for more mundane career paths.

“Somebody is going to waste a lottery pick on your average Amazon warehouse associate LMAOO,” a fan wrote.

This fan was not the only one to make the joke that a team would be wasting a draft pick by taking Bronny James. Many others also said he should not be drafted next month or get this kind of media coverage.

“Bronny the only 2nd rounder who getting main media coverage im cryin,” a fan wrote.

Some made playful jokes that the LA Lakers could be gearing up to draft Bronny.

Some still do not believe he will succeed in the NBA.

“Bronny is at best a mid college player,” a fan wrote.

There was a small amount of love. Some were impressed with the wingspan measurements.

“His wingspan is why he is a great defender that measurement is dope,” a fan wrote.

Bronny James' draft projections

Bronny James is projected as a late second-round pick or may even go undrafted. Other experts say he will only go earlier, given his family tree, or if a team tries to use the draft pick to attract LeBron James as a free agent.

Bronny is a bit small for the NBA at 6-foot-1. He struggled in his freshman season at USC. However, he started late after suffering a cardiac arrest in preseason training camp. His USC team limped to a losing record and missed the NCAA Tournament.

The Lakers may use an earlier pick on Bronny to try and convince his father to stay with the Lakers. NBA Insider Shams Charania reported the possibility of such a move. The Philadelphia 76ers could do the same in an attempt to attract LeBron James to sign with them. This actually coincides with the fact that King James once shared the court with his son before he retired.

The Lakers will have their first-round pick this season, as the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to take their pick in 2025 instead of this season. The Lakers got the right to choose either the Lakers 2024 or 2025 pick in the Anthony Davis trade.