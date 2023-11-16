Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury report from the Miami Heat (16th November)

Jimmy Butler will spearhead the Miami Heat’s bid to even their season series against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Miami lost to Brooklyn in their first encounter early this month and will be looking to get some measure of revenge. Butler is back to the form that made him the Eastern Conference MVP last season. He dropped 32 points against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and will be hoping to sustain that form versus Brooklyn.

Miami’s injury report does not include the six-time All-Star. He should be ready to go and start for the Heat against the undermanned Nets. Butler’s availability will be even tougher for Brooklyn who will not have Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons.

With Butler guaranteed to be in the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets will have to deal with his aggressiveness. “Jimmy Buckets” has always been one of the best in forcing contact and compromising his defenders. Against the Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs, he has a combined 23 free throw attempts.

When Jimmy Butler is at his foul-baiting best, the Miami Heat have a different level that teams have had trouble defending. Last season’s incredible run to the NBA Finals was a perfect example of what Butler’s aggressiveness in attacking the rim and forcing fouls could do.

Ben Simmons, one of the Brooklyn Nets’ best and most versatile defenders, has been ruled out due to nerve impingement on his lower back. Without him, the task of containing Butler would go to both Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Jimmy Butler was held to 20 points in Brooklyn’s 109-105 victory against Miami on Nov. 1. The versatile forward will be looking to do much better and lead his team to a season-high seven-game winning streak.

Jimmy Butler has received plenty of support from the roster

The Miami Heat were more than a one-man show last season when they reached the NBA Finals as the eighth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. They got crucial contributions from unlikely sources such as Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus.

That trend is starting to show since the start of November. Thomas Bryant, Dru Smith, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Haywood Highsmith have had their turns helping Jimmy Butler.

In Tyler Herro’s absence, Duncan Robinson has also stepped up. He is averaging 13.3 points on 45.0% shooting, including 36.3% from deep. Robinson may not have Herro’s ball handling and versatility to get off shots, but his threat to hit from the perimeter has been key in the Heat’s winning streak.

Butler will undoubtedly be the main man on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets. His teammates, though, are ready and raring to give him all the support he needs.