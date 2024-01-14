LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 14, 2024) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Game time and tip off are at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live action on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports SoCal for broadcast. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are ideal for those who like to stream, with a free trial of up to a week.

This is a marquee matchup between two of the top Western Conference teams. The Wolves hold the No. 1 spot in the West with a 27-11 record, including an impressive 15-2 home record. However, they have experienced some setbacks in their last 10 games, going 5-5.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are arguably the most searing team in the league, winning eight of their last 10 and 17 of their previous 20. They have an 11-6 record on the road.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injuries

LA Clippers injuries for January 14

The Clippers have two players on their injury list. Guard Xavier Moon (shoulder) is doubtful while power forward Moussa Diabate (right hand) is out.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries for January 14

The Wolves also have two players on their injury list. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards (left knee) is questionable, while guard Jaylen Clark (Achilles) is out.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted lineups and depth chart

LA Clippers predicted lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Russell Westbrook SG Terance Mann Bones Hyland Brandon Boston Jr. SF Paul George Normal Powell PF Kawhi Leonard Amir Coffey Kobe Brown C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis PJ Tucker

Minnesota Timberwolves predicted lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Jordan McLaughin Shake Milton SG Anthony Edwards * Nickeil Alexander Walker Troy Brown Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson PF Karl Anthony Towns Naz Reid Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

(*) Questionable

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Key matchups

Kawhi Leonard vs Anthony Edwards

Leonard and Edwards are leading their teams in scoring and shot-making in the clutch.

Both are having All-NBA caliber seasons, with Leonard averaging 24 points, six rebounds and four assists on better than 50% shooting from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Edwards is averaging 26 ppg, 5 rpg and 5 apg on 46% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

The two are incredibly well-balanced in their scoring and athletic. Edwards can score in transition using his straight-line verticality and half-court setting, while Leonard likes to play from the mid-range and post defenders up.

Jaden McDaniels vs James Harden

James Harden has mastered the pick-and-roll play and looks to run it almost every time he gets the chance. On occasions, he gets a switch with a big man, which he looks to exploit it.

Harden has led the league in scoring and assists; in his own words, he's the system and not a plug piece in an offense. He's averaging 17 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 9.0 apg on 46% shooting. Clippers boast an offensive net rating of 121.4 with Harden compared to 111.7 without him. Meanwhile, McDaniels will be tasked with guarding Harden whenever he's not defending Leonard.

He has grown as a defender and made remarkable contributions to the league's best defense, the Timberwolves, with a 108.6 defensive rating, guarding the primary offensive threats night in and out.

